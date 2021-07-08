Roseville City Council unanimously approves body cameras for police department

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Council members for the city of Roseville have officially approved body cameras for their police department.

“The reality is our lives are videotaped all the time,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi.

That reality is why Mayor Bernasconi said it was time to approve body cameras for the Roseville Police Department.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, the Roseville City Council voted unanimously to implement the body camera program.

“These cameras are here to protect our law enforcement officers, as well as our public,” Bernasconi said.

It will cost the city around $750,000 for a five-year contract with LensLock, the company providing the cameras, software and cloud system.

The department will buy around 200 cameras, so every single officer will be able to wear one.

Each officer is expected to turn it on any time there’s an interaction with the public.

“To be able to record these transactions, if it’s for a court hearing or just to be able to sit back and write a report on the specific details that happened,” said Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera.

While many surrounding law enforcement agencies have had body cameras for years, Roseville police said now was the right time because of the advanced technology, and officers have been asking for it.

“Our officers want it,” Baquera told FOX40. “Our officers are looking forward to having this account recording of incidents to be able to tell the whole story.”

On top of that, residents at Wednesday’s meeting said it’s a tool that will keep officers accountable and provide a level of transparency to the public.

“This is the first step, and I believe this will give some trust to the community,” said one person during public comment.

The department plans on having every officer with a body camera by the fall.