Roseville crash kills 1, seriously injures another

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crash in Roseville on Wednesday left one driver dead and the other seriously injured. 

Roseville police said the crash happened in the area of South Cirby Way and Old Auburn Road, and they are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

According to police, two vehicles crashed into each other. The drivers were the only ones inside the vehicles.

One of them died at the scene, police said. The other driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. 

Police are not yet sure what led up to the crash. Officers will be investigating in the area for several hours. 

Investigators do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. 

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call police at 916-774-5000 #1. 

