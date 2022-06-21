ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, local youngsters who participated in the Roseville Fire Kids Camp had a unique opportunity to learn up-close about fire safety while having fun.

More than 50 11-to-14-year-olds took part in several drills throughout the day including rappelling down the side of a building.

“It’s super fun,” Laney Doerr said of her experience on the second day of the week-long camp. “…It’s educational and fun. You get to make new friends and everything.”

“We’re always on alert year-round but definitely with the summer and the heat, fires are every day,” said Roseville Fire Department Captain Jon Davidson said. “…Got to be careful, got to be safe, firefighters are always ready to get out there whenever the bells go off.”

Laney said the camp taught her to respect the hard work firefighters do.

“That they do a lot of work to keep us safe, and that we should be more respectful to them,” Laney said.

A takeaway she and her peers will keep close to them with some now dreaming to one day grow up and join the generation of firefighters.