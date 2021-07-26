Roseville Fire: Placer SPCA Thrift Store damaged by fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Fire Department put out a fire at the Placer SPCA Thrift Store in Roseville Monday evening.

Roseville fire officials announced at 7:44 p.m. they were fighting the fire at the store on Washington Boulevard in the Roseville Business Park.

Fire officials said they were alerted to the blaze by the building’s water flow alarm.

When they arrived, they said they found smoke coming up beneath the roll-up doors with the sprinklers activated.

Firefighters were able to get inside and put out the fire but they said, “There was significant smoke and water damage to the contents of the building,” according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

