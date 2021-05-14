Roseville firefighters respond to 2 reported fires in a matter of minutes

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville firefighters responded to two reported fires within a matter of minutes Friday evening.

The first reported fire occurred at 6:07 p.m. at a home in a Folsom Road neighborhood, involving an outbuilding and detached garage.

Officials say firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly without it spreading to other structures.

At 6:15 p.m., they were told of another fire at a business on Eureka Road near North Sunrise Avenue. Firefighters at the first fire were then sent to the business and learned there was no fire.

Officials say an excessive amount of smoke in the kitchen of the business had set off the fire alarm, so firefighters helped clear the smoke. They also reset the fire alarm.

Our fire engines and fire trucks carry a large amount of equipment allowing us to quickly pivot from one emergency to another. In tonight’s case it was from one fire to another fire but many time it’s from different types of emergencies … Roseville Fire Department