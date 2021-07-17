Roseville firefighters respond to fire at apartment building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Roseville Fire Department

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville firefighters helped evacuate an apartment building after receiving a “water flow alarm activation” Saturday.

On their way to the scene on Main Street near Washington Boulevard, several calls to 911 confirmed there was a fire. When they arrived, they found residents in the stairwell and helped them evacuate. 

The fire, which was in a second-floor apartment, was contained by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire. 

No residents were injured. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News