Roseville firefighters respond to fire at apartment building

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville firefighters helped evacuate an apartment building after receiving a “water flow alarm activation” Saturday.

On their way to the scene on Main Street near Washington Boulevard, several calls to 911 confirmed there was a fire. When they arrived, they found residents in the stairwell and helped them evacuate.

The fire, which was in a second-floor apartment, was contained by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire.

No residents were injured.