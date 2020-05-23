Roseville Galleria opens for first time since stay-at-home order began

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After being closed for several months, the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville reopened its doors to the general public Friday morning but less than half the stores were open for browsing.

It was the first time the mall opened since a statewide stay-at-home order was issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m very excited,” shopper Stacey Woodward said. “I’ve been waiting for this for quite a long time.”

Shoppers at the mall said they were excited to return to a shopping experience outside of big box stores and online.

“Support the businesses here because there’s a lot of businesses that didn’t survive this and it’s time to get back out and support our community,” Woodward said.

But not every store was open.

“I was excited but my Disney Store is not open,” shopper Rina Hollinger said.

Some stores, like Nordstrom, are only doing curbside pickup. What’s open and what’s not is listed on the mall’s website.

Management at the Galleria said it is up to each store on when they’ll reopen and if masks are required or not.

“The Apple Store is making you take your temperature but I didn’t see any of the other stores doing it,” Hollinger said.

The mall also said it’s made a lot of changes to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

“Most of our soft seating has been removed, a lot of our vending machines have been out of order because of high touchpoints. So we’ve really done our best to try to remove as many touchpoints as we can,” senior general manager Jeff Richardson said.

Play areas will also remain closed. Staff is also increasing the cleaning of common areas and adding hand sanitizing stations. Those who are feeling sick are encouraged to stay away from the mall.

The mall is also asking people to only come to shop and not hang out. Management said security will be discouraging anyone from loitering too much.

“They’ll definitely gently remind customers about our code of conduct, which is not to gather,” Richardson said.

And the mall will be monitoring how much foot traffic comes in, ensuring they’re only at 50% capacity.

“We do have traffic counting capability and we are monitoring our traffic very carefully,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, shoppers fear some stores may never return.

“I think some of the stores took a hit and are going bankrupt,” Hollinger said.

But they said they’re glad to keep coming back to the ones that survived and to support Roseville.

“Not only shopping but being in contact with other people,” Woodward said. “That’s a big thing in this community is being around other people.”