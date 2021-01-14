Roseville High School returns to distance learning after spike in COVID-19 cases

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville High School returned to distance learning Thursday after experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This announcement comes after the school board voted unanimously in December to bring back all high school students five days a week.

The school has 18 teachers, two support staff, seven custodial staff, two paraeducators and one wellness intern who are quarantined due to exposure.

“Given these circumstances, we are not able to provide appropriate supervision and instruction for all students in an on-campus environment. We fully understood from the onset that our school year would face starts and stops as the virus continues to impact our communities.” Jess Borjon, Interim Superintendent; Nicholas Richter Roseville High School Principal

Since Jan. 3, 17 Roseville High School students and one staff member have tested positive, making up most of the district’s 42 confirmed cases.

Since October, 36 students and seven staff members have tested positive at the school.

Students are expected to return to on-campus instruction on Jan. 25.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District released the following statement to FOX40:

Due to numerous staff members at Roseville High School following quarantine protocols due to exposure to COVID-19, our district made the proactive decision to close the campus to in-person instruction for the next 6 days of instruction. Simply put, we are not able to appropriately supervise or provide instruction for all students in an in-person environment. Students who were in-person learning will engage with synchronous distance learning which will follow the same schedule as their current school day. Students have been on-campus since in some capacity for the entire school year, and we fully understood that having to close classrooms or campuses would be a risk but we believe learning is best achieved in-person and as soon as we can safely return students to campus, we will do so. We will continue to communicate updates to the community and look forward to resuming in-person instruction January 25, 2021. John Becker, Executive Director, Student Engagement