ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KXTL) — Placer County plans to purchase and convert a Roseville hotel as a supportive housing facility for people experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release, the county plans to purchase use $23.5 million awarded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development as part of the state’s Homekey 2.0 program.

Project Homekey is the state’s grant program that followed Project Roomkey, which housed people experiencing homeless in trailers, motels, and hotels to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county said that the Hampton Inn & Suites is the proposed site to be converted into permanent supportive housing under the Homekey grant. There will be 82 residential units managed by a local nonprofit, AMI Housing, which will also provide supportive services to those living there.

“Since mid-2020, this particular hotel has contracted with Placer County to house our most vulnerable residents, with much success and very little fanfare,” said Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi in the release. “This will create long term, safe housing with on-site services for residents, which we know is critical to their future.”

During the first round of the Homekey program, the county had acquired a 14 unit motel in Kings Beach near Lake Tahoe, which is currently undergoing renovations. Like at the Kings Beach motel, the Roseville Homekey site would have an onsite house manager and additional services, the county said.

According to the county, clients will be referred through the waitlist from the homeless resource helpline and are expected to adhere to house rules and pay a percentage of their income as rent. There will also be personalized case management to keep clients engaged in employment as well as mental health, medical and any other services they may need.

“This represents a significant expansion of permanent supportive housing options to help address the challenge of homelessness,” said Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham in the release. “We’re committed to surround these folks with the supportive services and tools that enable them to be successful, remain housed and lead productive lives.”