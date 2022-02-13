Roseville Joint Union High School District makes masks optional for students

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Students within the Roseville Joint Union High School District will soon have the option to attend school without a mask.

The RJUHSD Board of Trustees in a 4-0 vote Thursday night passed a resolution making masks optional for students regardless of vaccination status starting February 15th.

The board stated a responsibility to protect the physical well-being of students, but also their social and emotional health.

“We are aware of the growing mental health concerns of our young people, and we are taking the initiative to allow students and families to decide which option is best for them,” said Board President Scott Huber said in a statement.

This decision comes after the state announced the most recent indoor mask mandate will end Feb. 15 as coronavirus cases fall.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health indoor mask mandate still apply to employees, including RJUHSD staff. The district said they plan to examine the guidance for staff and will share updates as they become available.

The current state guidelines for school districts require students to wear their face masks and if the policy stays the same, RJUHSD would be in violation of it.

FOX40 reached out to the California Department of Public Health for comment on the district’s resolution and responded with the following statement:

Additional adjustments to the state’s policies will be shared in the coming week. The state is continuing to work with education, public health and community leaders to update masking requirements at schools to adapt to changing conditions and ensure the safety of kids, teachers, and staff. California Department of Public Health

Part of the resolution states the district will provide N95 masks to staff and students on a daily basis and they will not adopt or implement mandatory COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students as a replacement for adopting the mask optional policy.

To read RJUHSD’s resolution, tap or click here.

For more information about coronavirus guidance at California schools, tap or click here.