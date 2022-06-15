ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department is considering the death of a man “suspicious” after finding him inside a house Wednesday.

At around 12:18 p.m., the Roseville police and fire departments responded to reports of a man down inside a home on Loretto Avenue near Frances and Santa Clara drives.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police ask the public to avoid the area, as it’s closed for an investigation. The other occupants of the house are cooperating with officers in the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story.