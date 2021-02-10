Roseville man arrested after assaulting, robbing woman during home remodel dispute

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman during a home remodel on Feb. 4, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a Vineyard Road neighborhood after receiving reports about a robbery before 11 p.m.

A woman hired 52-year-old Dong Li, of Roseville, for a home remodeling project, the sheriff’s office said. She was not happy about the results, and when she attempted to fire Li, he allegedly physically assaulted her.

He then threatened to kill her if she did not pay him the full amount, authorities added. Li then forced the woman to drive to a bank to withdraw more money, where she was able to escape.

Li drove off in the woman’s car, but he was caught and arrested shortly after.

He was charged with robbery, false imprisonment and making criminal threats, the sheriff’s office said.