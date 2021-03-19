Police: Roseville man arrested after standoff, trying to hit woman with car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville neighborhood was on lockdown Friday afternoon after a woman alerted police that a man attempted to assault her with his car.

The woman called police around 3:17 p.m., and officers found the car near Atlantic and Doyle streets.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby home and initially refused to go out.

Officers were deciding whether or not to send in a SWAT team but the man complied and left the home about three hours later around 6:30 p.m.

Police are still on scene conducting a sweep of the home to ensure the neighborhood is safe for residents.