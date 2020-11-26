Roseville man killed, Sacramento woman hospitalized after wrong-way crash near SMF

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man died and a Sacramento woman was hospitalized after their motorcycles were hit by a car Wednesday near Sacramento International Airport.

Around 3:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says a 41-year-old Woodland man driving a Hyundai Sonata was heading west on West Elverta Road and approaching Garden Highway when he crossed over into oncoming traffic.

As his car went into the eastbound lane, the CHP says the driver hit the left side of a Yamaha Sportster. His car then hit a Harley Davidson Street Glide head-on.

The 51-year-old man on the Harley Davidson “immediately succumbed to his injuries,” according to the CHP.

Emergency responders took the 64-year-old woman who was on the Yamaha to a local hospital.

The CHP says it is investigating why the Woodland man drove into oncoming traffic and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the deadly crash.

Anyone who has additional information about the crash has been asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.