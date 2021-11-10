Roseville man who murdered his children, aided in wife’s death receives 3 life sentences without parole

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man received three consecutive life sentences without parole for the 2019 murders of his three children and two additional years for the death of his wife.

Sept. 13 of this year, Shankar Nagappa Hangud pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of deliberately aiding his wife in committing suicide, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Hangud, who is now 55, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2019, after turning himself in at the Mount Shasta Police Department with the body of his adult son still in his vehicle parked outside. Hangud killed his 20-year-old son the day before in rural Siskiyou County, police reported.

Roseville police said his wife and daughter died on Oct. 7, then his younger son the next day. Their bodies were later found in Hangud’s Roseville apartment.

His two youngest children were in their teens.

Outside of a speeding ticket in 2016, police said Hangud did not have a criminal history and there had been no prior calls for service at his residence.

The DA’s office said Hangud did not make a statement when he was sentenced in a Placer County courtroom Wednesday.