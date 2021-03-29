Roseville mother who talked with President Biden inspires others who are out of work

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville mother who spoke with President Joe Biden about the challenges of losing her job during the pandemic has landed a new role.

After spending more than seven months out of a job, Michele Voelkert of Roseville told FOX40 Monday that she’s happy to back to work.

“Your job is who you are. It’s your identity. It’s your self-worth,” Voelkert said. “We had no idea that it would be so difficult to find a job.”

She credits a special phone call for replenishing her hope.

Back in January, Voelkert wrote a letter to the White House conveying the challenges of being an unemployed mom during the pandemic.

A couple days later, President Biden personally called her giving her the encouragement she needed.

Voelkert said she never lost faith and by March, she landed her dream job at a start-up tech company.

“It definitely is a boost to your confidence and you just feel great about being a contributing member of the community,” Voelkert said.

She hopes her story offers a glimmer of hope to those who are still on the job hunt.

“Not everybody is going to get a presidential call and again I never expected to but if I can be an example to say ‘Just keep plugging along. Ask for help,’ it makes me feel good to give back to others,” she said.

A newly formed membership site for unemployed moms that provides tools, resources, and community during the pandemic, known as the MOMentum Collective, reached out to Voelkert and asked her to be their first guest speaker to inspire other women who are out of work.

“It’s just such a great success story and she really persevered but also she was an advocate for other moms, and so I find extremely inspiring, and I know that other moms in our community will as well,” explained MOMentum Collective co-founder Kristen Riddell.

“Things are going to improve, they’re going to get better. Just keep working at it, don’t give up and if you need help reach out to the people around you,” Voelkert said.

The MOMentum collective, which started mid-March and is based out of Northern California, lends support to other out-of-work mothers and provides resources through their job search.

For more information, click or tap here.