Roseville officer finds missing woman, toddler dead in parked car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department says a missing woman and her young son were found dead in a parked car Sunday morning.

A missing flyer posted to social media identified them as 34-year-old Shana Renee Pringle and her 2-year-old son, Noah Scott Vice. Police confirmed their identities Monday.

According to police, an officer saw the parked car on Eureka Road near Rocky Ridge Drive around 3 a.m. and decided to investigate because it “looked out of place.”

Detectives later arrived at the scene and learned the two had been shot.

Police say one of the car’s occupants appears to have shot themselves.

The two were last seen on Nov. 23 at a Best Western in Roseville, according to the flyer.

Roseville police are still investigating.