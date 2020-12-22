Roseville officers deliver 13 unopened packages found abandoned in field

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Roseville police officers got to be Santa for a day Sunday when more than a dozen packages were found left in a field.

Officers were called an area just outside of Roseville city limits, where 13 unopened packages had been dumped in a field, according to police.

Police said the packages were addressed to homes in Roseville.

After contacting the shipping company and “fearing some Christmas presents may not make it to their destinations on time,” officers said they decided to deliver all 13 packages themselves.

Roseville police added that they are investigating how the packages were left in the field.