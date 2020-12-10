Roseville PD: Two arrested after being found in a hotel room with drugs, guns and money

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested Monday after being found in a hotel room with a plethora of guns, drugs and money, according to the Roseville Police Department.

A Roseville officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle when he noticed a woman jumping into a hotel room through an open window.

Police said they then found two people in the room, 35-year-old Ji Chang and 22-year-old Jordan Miller, along with drugs and guns “in plain sight.”

Police located drug paraphernalia, along with $7,000 in cash, 5 non-serialized firearms, several high-capacity magazines, weapons, tools for making guns, and fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in the hotel room.

Later, there was a search of a storage unit, rented by Miller, which contained gun manufacturing tools and fentanyl and methamphetamine, police added.

Chang and Miller were then arrested on several charges and transported to the Placer County Jail, police said.