Roseville PD: Two burglary suspects arrested after breaking into multiple homes through the garage

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two serial burglary suspects were caught in Roseville after officers say they saw them acting suspiciously.

Roseville detectives working an extra patrol spotted two men in a parking lot peering into a car with a high-end mountain bike laying nearby.

“They knew something wasn’t right,” Roseville police spokesperson Rob Baquera told FOX40.

Experience and instincts proved correct when the officers questioned the two men.

The officers said Travis Lovely at first refused to tell them his name, but his partner Robert Ketcherside admitted to being on searchable probation, saying they both were.

“Both of them appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” explained Baquera.

Found in their backpack was a key to a nearby hotel room as well as a large amount of heroin and burglary tools, according to police.

“To pick locks, be it cars or gates or fences,” said Baquera. “To be able to gain access that way.”

Officers found in the hotel room more stolen items, including another high-end bike stolen that same day.

One of the expensive bikes came from a gated neighborhood near North Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said they are concerned about how the suspected crooks got into the Roseville home.

Police say the suspects used a common tactic with numerous cars parked in driveways or common parking areas.

“Looking for garage door openers on visors,” explained Baquera. “Easy enough with a click of a button or opening a car. It’s that easy.”

Police have found that doors from the garage into the house are often unlocked, giving crooks even more access to valuables.

Police say they are still investigating the case, confident that there may be more victims.

“It’s not a one-time thing that they do,” said Baquera. “This is how they make their money. This is how they potentially make their money to support a drug habit that they might have.”

The two suspects remain in jail on burglar charges while the investigation continues.