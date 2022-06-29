SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 600 personnel are battling the more than 800-acre Rices Fire in Nevada County and a task force made up of fire and auxiliary crews from the greater Sacramento area have been sent to assist.

Roseville Fire Department spokesperson Jaime Garrett said that Task Force 4125, made up of staff from the Department, Newcastle Fire Protection District, Placer Hills Fire Protection District, Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District and Bear Valley Fire Department headed to the fire on Wednesday morning.

“A strike team is made up of five same type engines (in this case brush rigs) and a strike team leader,” Garrett said.

The fire began around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and evacuations were ordered for the areas of French Corral and Sweetland, along the Nevada and Yuba county line, about 80 miles northeast of Sacramento.