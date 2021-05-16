Roseville police: 1 person injured in shooting

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was shot in Roseville Saturday night, according to police.

Roseville police say they responded to reports of a shooting in front of a business on Fairway Drive near Five Star Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

Police officials say one victim took themselves in for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooters left the area in a vehicle, according to police.

No addition information about the shooting was released and detectives are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.