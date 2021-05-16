Roseville police: 1 person injured in shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was shot in Roseville Saturday night, according to police.

Roseville police say they responded to reports of a shooting in front of a business on Fairway Drive near Five Star Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

Police officials say one victim took themselves in for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooters left the area in a vehicle, according to police.

No addition information about the shooting was released and detectives are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News