Roseville police: 3 sought in EDD fraud, ‘criminal organization’ investigation

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — California law enforcement agencies are searching for three suspects after they say a November arrest led them to discover a “criminal organization.”

In November 2020, the Roseville Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit arrested 41-year-old Bruce Anderson and 28-year-old Candice Carty after a traffic stop near Highway 65 and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Both Anderson and Carty are residents in Suisun City.

In a release, authorities said they seized approximately $11,000 in cash; $90,000 in jewelry; drugs packaged for sales; and a loaded .40 caliber handgun during their investigation.

(Photo Courtesy: Roseville Police Department, Placer County District Attorney’s Office)

(Photo Courtesy: Roseville Police Department, Placer County District Attorney’s Office)

(Photo Courtesy: Roseville Police Department, Placer County District Attorney’s Office)

Two children were also placed in protective custody in Placer County as a result of Anderson and Carty’s arrests.

The pair was booked into the South Placer County Jail on several charges, including drugs for sale and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Placer County authorities continued to investigate after Anderson and Carty posted bail.

In December, authorities seized drugs, guns and over $400,000 in cash and real property after serving search warrants at four locations in Suisun City, Hayward and Fairfield.

The release said authorities also found evidence of a “large scale Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud network with approximately 200 known victims.”

Evidence of a human trafficking ring with multiple victims and evidence of the manufacturing of fraudulent credit cards were also located, investigators said.

Authorities identified Anderson as the “head of a criminal organization responsible for drug trafficking, human trafficking, credit card fraud, and EDD fraud.”

Anderson’s organization successfully applied for $4.5 million of EDD benefits and withdrew more than $2.3 million using fraudulent EDD benefit cards, authorities said.

On April 21, authorities issued felony arrest warrants for Anderson, 25-year-old Emily Hill, 32-year-old Alicia Alexis, 31-year-old Sean Gray and 28-year-old Robert Adams.

Hill, a resident of Santa Cruz, was taken into custody on April 21.

Local authorities and the United States Marshal Task Force are still searching for Alexis of Suisun City, Gray of Vallejo and Adams of Fairfield.