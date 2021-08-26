Roseville Police: Antelope man arrested after trying to lure teenage girls into his truck

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police arrested an Antelope man late Wednesday who is suspected of trying to lure three teenage girls into his pickup truck.

Around 5:50 p.m. Monday, three teenagers were near the corner of Westbrook and Pleasant Grove boulevards when 26-year-old Ivan P. Timofeyev started talking to them, police said.

Police said Timofeyev repeatedly told the girls he would give them money for getting into his Toyota Tundra.

The girls turned him down then ran to a nearby house for help.

Roseville police said Timofeyev never touched the girls or tried to force them into his truck.

Timofeyev was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted kidnapping and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a crime.

Police said they will not be posting a picture of Timofeyev “for future investigative purposes.” They did post a photo of a truck that is similar to his, which is a maroon, early 2000s Toyota Tundra with an access cab.

Anyone else who may have had any contact or interactions with Timofeyev or a similar vehicle has been asked to call the Roseville Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.