ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville police said two Sacramento people were arrested in connection with an early morning killing on Monday.

According to police, they responded to a call just before 3:00 a.m. about an altercation on North Sunrise Avenue. Police determined the altercation was between two men, one of whom was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a male suspect Monday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and murder He was identified by police as 21-year-old Andrew Aguilar of Sacramento.

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory. Roseville police identified her as 19-year-old Shirley J. Horton of Sacramento.

Both Horton and Aguilar were booked into jail, according to police.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly altercation.