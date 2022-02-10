Roseville police arrest man suspected of DUI during fatal December crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who was seriously injured in a deadly collision in Roseville has been arrested for allegedly causing the crash while driving under the influence.

The crash happened Dec. 22 on Old Auburn Road near South Cirby Way. Roseville police reported two cars were involved and that one driver died at the scene.

The other driver, now identified as 56-year-old Scott Hopkins, was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. At the time, police said it was not known what caused the crash or if drugs or alcohol were involved.

After an investigation, officers said Hopkins caused the deadly crash while driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Police arrested him Thursday morning on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

According to Roseville police, officers also learned Hopkins has prior DUI convictions. He was booked into the South Placer County Jail, with a set bail of $250,000.