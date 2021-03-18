Roseville police arrest Paradise man suspected of killing his father

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Police say a man from Paradise has been arrested after allegedly killing his father Sunday afternoon in Roseville.

In a statement Thursday, Roseville police identified the man who died Sunday as 62-year-old Larry Shade.

Officers went to Larry Shade’s home on Hanisch Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported a stabbing. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as law enforcement worked to clear the home and find a suspect.

No one was found that night, according to police.

It wasn’t until later that detectives identified 30-year-old James P. Shade, Larry Shade’s son, as a suspect.

According to police, in a coordinated effort with multiple departments, they arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Police say there are no other known suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing as they continue to work on identifying a motive.