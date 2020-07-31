Roseville police arrest shooting suspect after he drops someone off at police station

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police arrested a drive-by shooting suspect after he dropped someone off at the police station.

According to police, they had planned to meet with Angela Cornaggia, whose son was killed in a July 6 shooting, when the arrest occurred.

Officers say the July 6 shooting happened at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way and left one person injured.

The drive-by suspect, Julio Rodriguez, who detectives learned is Cornaggia’s boyfriend, was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on July 28.

Police say the July 28 shooting, which damaged two houses, happened on B Street near Second Street. According to officers, a Honda Accord was involved in the drive-by.

They later learned the car was connected to Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, Cornaggia arrived at the police station for a scheduled meeting with officers to talk about the July 6 shooting. When she arrived, police noticed Rodriguez had dropped her off at the station and he was arrested.

Cornaggia was also arrested for identity theft and for a Sacramento County warrant, according to police.

Police are still investigating the July 6 shooting but say they have found the car the suspect drove — a Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, call police.