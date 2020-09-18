Roseville police arrest three men in case involving social media and minors

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives in Roseville say three men initiated contact with minors lasting a couple of weeks to a month.

But what the suspects didn’t know was is that underage girls were not behind those online conversations.

They were actually officers.

Roseville police say two of the three men were arrested for trying to meet up with the underage girls. The men also took part in sexually explicit conversations over social media, which were monitored by the department’s Crime Suppression Unit.

Police say one suspect, 60-year-old Edward Prescott, booked a motel room on Harding Boulevard hoping to meet the minor he was talking to.

But when he left his room, police greeted him instead. Detectives say he also brought methamphetamine for the meet-up.

Detectives say they also arrested 46-year-old David Ballou was also arrested. Police say they had enough online evidence to get a warrant for his arrest.

Roseville police spokesperson Rob Baquera posted a video to the department’s Facebook page to remind all parents to be aware.

“Make sure you have passwords to your kid’s cellphones, their computer, all of their accounts so you are able to easily check and monitor who they are talking to,” Baquera said.

Roseville police say the third person arrested fell out of its statute of limitations to be able to announce that person’s arrest.

However, they want this to be a reminder for anybody looking to victimize Roseville’s youth to not do so.