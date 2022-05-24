ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a Westpark High School student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats after a list was found that included the names of other students.

Officers first learned of the student when a report was made on Saturday that the student had taken a gun to school before. According to police, the report also mentioned that the student had identified specific people.

The police did not give information regarding the student’s identity. Officers went to the student’s home and said the student showed them two replica guns. According to police, the student’s parents and the student cooperated with the investigation.

On Monday, police said they again questioned the student when they learned of additional evidence. Police did not say what evidence they were made aware of on Monday, but said that it led to officers searching the student’s backpack.

According to police, officers found a list of names along with a “reference of wanting to potentially harm the specified students.”

Police then arrested and booked the student into juvenile hall on suspicion of making criminal threats. The parents of the student are working with police, and the Roseville Police Department also contacted the parents of the students on the list.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 916-774-5000.