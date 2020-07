ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police are asking for help in identifying a homicide suspect’s car.

Police say the homicide happened Monday at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The suspect was then seen heading toward Citrus Heights.

Roseville police are searching for this vehicle that has a damaged rear bumper. (Photo courtesy Roseville police)

Police believe the car is a 1990 or 2000 Toyota Camry. They currently do not know the license plate.

The car is damaged near the back passenger side bumper. If you see the car, call police at 916-746-1059.