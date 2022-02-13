Roseville Police: Attempted car burglary becomes high-speed chase, multi-vehicle crash injuring 2 people

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was hospitalized after an attempted car burglary was spotted by police early Sunday morning resulting in a car chase and multi-vehicle crash.

Around midnight, Roseville police said one of their officers was patrolling through the neighborhood of Parkside Way and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard when they saw someone breaking into a parked vehicle.

When the officer approached the vehicle, police said that the person ran into a car joining two other people inside and the car tried to speed away.

Officers gave chase and a California Highway Patrol helicopter joined the pursuit continuing to track the car.

The car sped fast through Roseville before running a red light at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way crashing into two other vehicles.

A man was one of the people inside the fleeing vehicle and he was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other people inside the car were two boys who were taken to Juvenile Hall once they were cleared by the hospital of injuries.

Another person in one of the vehicles struck by the fleeing car was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

When police searched the chase vehicle, they found two loaded unregistered ghost pistols and stolen items.

The man and two boys are facing several charges including evasion from police officers, possession of an unregistered firearm, child endangerment, vandalism and auto burglary, according to police.