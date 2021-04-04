Roseville police: Car crashes into tree, 1 person dead

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police say a car crash on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard near Jonquil Drive and Horncastle Avenue left one person dead.

The solo-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

The car was driving northbound on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard when the car veered into the middle of the road and struck a tree.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with critical injuries.

The person with life-threatening injuries later died at the hospital.

Both directions of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard from Jonquil Drive to Horncastle Avenue will be closed for the next several hours.

Police say to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The crash is still being investigated.