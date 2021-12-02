Roseville Police: Chase leads to crash, arrest in attempted homicide

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A person behind an attempted homicide was arrested Thursday after crashing in Roseville.

Roseville police reported the arrest at 11:42 a.m., saying the unidentified person had led officers on a chase before crashing at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Sun City boulevards.

The person was detained at the scene of the crash.

Westbound Pleasant Grove Boulevard was closed off to traffic for the investigation, police reported.

Police have not provided information about the attempted homicide.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.