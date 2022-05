ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said one man died after an altercation Monday morning.

According to an agency Facebook post, Roseville police responded to a call just before 3:00 a.m. about an altercation on North Sunrise Avenue.

Police determined the altercation was between two men, one of whom was pronounced dead. The other man, who police are still trying to identify, left the scene in a vehicle.