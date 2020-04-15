Roseville Police Department uses new technology to protect officers from viruses

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department is using new technology to protect officers from viruses in their patrol cars.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information took swabs from the insides of 18 cars. The results found that four times more bacteria live on steering wheels alone than on a public toilet seat.

It makes sense when you think about it. People eat and drink in their cars, sometimes sitting in them for hours a day.

And yet, how often are they disinfected?

“We have instituted two new, really cool pieces of technology,” said Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera.

Baquera spoke with FOX40 over video chat Tuesday, describing the new devices officers are using. The first is a disinfecting fog machine.

“They can grab that fogging machine, spray that light layer over the top and let it sit for about 10 minutes. It dries and now the car is nice and clean, so everybody is staying safe and healthy,” he explained.

They are also fighting bacteria with light.

“It’s called the GermAway UV light. So, it’s an ultraviolet light,” Baquera said. “It hangs in the back of the patrol vehicle. You turn it on for 20 to 30 minutes. After that time, it kills all the viruses and all the germs.”

In addition to safeguarding their patrol cars, Roseville police are also utilizing online briefings and limiting the number of people inside headquarters.

For those of us without access to a fogger or a UV light, or even antibacterial wipes, one common recommendation found online is just to take a small tub of water, add a few drops of dish soap, dip a rag in and wipe the interior of your car.