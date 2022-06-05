ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Animal Control Officer Gabe Sorenson picked up a dumerils monitor lizard last week, outside an apartment complex, located near a creek.

“He’s a dumerils monitor. He’s in the monitor family which is like a big family of big lizard,” Sorenson explained.

The young dumerils monitor was likely dumped by it’s owner.

“If you just decide, I just don’t want this anymore. The last thing you should do is go, it’s wild, it’ll be fine and let it go,” he said.

Sorenson says it’s best to hand them over to a safe surrender, which would be the Serpentarium.

If a person happens to find a reptile, or own one that they can no longer take care of, they can bring it to the they can bring it there.

“You’re giving it to people who are equipped to deal with the animals,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson says that many people get reptiles for pets but then decide they don’t want them anymore once they have grown bigger than expected.

That is also true for Red-Eared turtles.

“If you go to any of the waterways, you can see there’s those red-eared sliders turtles,” said Sorenson. “They do get dumped. And their invasive species. They’re not native to Roseville. “It can run rampant. And it can mess up, over time, it can mess up our delicate eco system we have here.”