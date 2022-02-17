Roseville police increase patrols near school after girl allegedly approached by man

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police are increasing patrols near South Cirby Thursday after a girl was allegedly confronted by a man while walking to school.

The Roseville Police Department said the girl reported the incident happened near 1500 Champion Oaks Drive.

“The girl felt threatened and fled the area, heading to school,” police said in a Facebook post. The girl reported the incident to school officials and the police.

The police department is working with the girl and the school district to get a clear picture of what happened so they can identify the man.

The school wasn’t identified by police, but the incident allegedly happened near Crestmont Elementary School and Oakmont High School.

If you have any information, contact the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.