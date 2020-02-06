Police: Suspects in custody after deadly shooting at Roseville apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Roseville police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another wounded.

The Roseville Police Department says around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, someone called 911 about a shooting in the Vineyard Gate apartment complex on Vineyard Road near Foothills Boulevard.

The caller reported hearing multiple people arguing inside an apartment before gunfire rang out, according to police. Witnesses told police they saw several people leave the apartment.

One person who was shot in the leg was hospitalized. Rob Baquera, a spokesman for the Roseville Police Department, told FOX40 the second shooting victim arrived at a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire station on Antelope Road.

By Wednesday night, one of the victims had died from their wounds, according to Baquera. She was later identified as Lila Christian, of Sacramento. Just after midnight Wednesday, Christian posted on her Facebook page that she had just turned 21 years old.

Police said two people were taken into custody. Britany Holton was arrested on suspicion of murder and jail records show Jordan Townsend was arrested on suspicion of pimping and false imprisonment.

Correction: A police spokesperson originally stated Jordan Townsend was charged on suspicion of human trafficking. Instead, jail records indicate Townsend has been charged with pimping and false imprisonment.