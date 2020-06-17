Roseville police investigate driver pushing through protesters with car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic at a busy intersection was brought to a standstill in Roseville Monday as a group of about 30 Black Lives Matter demonstrators took to the streets to make their voices heard.

Protesters could be seen on video holding signs and spilling from the sidewalk into the road, forming a line across the roundabout at Washington Boulevard and Oak Street, preventing cars from passing by.

Derrick Hanley witnessed the tension unfold from the parking garage across the street.

“They were stopped, they were patient, they tried to inch a little bit like, ‘Hey, let me go,’” Hanley told FOX40.

Hanley watched as about a half-dozen protesters surrounded a black SUV and as the female driver inside hit the gas and pushed through the crowd.

“From what I witnessed it wasn’t peaceful. For me, what I saw, there was a lot of vulgar language, a lot of just aggressiveness,” recalled Hanley.

Marissa Hardy, who helped coordinate Monday’s protest, said the driver “became uncomfortable and started antagonizing protesters” before growing more frustrated and driving into them.

“We preach peaceful protests and unity,” Hardy told FOX40. “We’ve been peacefully protesting since the George Floyd death and this is the first time we’re getting airtime.”

A Roseville police officer pulled up to the area shortly after the incident and gathered witness reports about what happened.

Roseville police public information officer Rob Baquera told FOX40 no injuries have been reported but an investigation is underway.

“It appears that at least two to three of those individuals were involved as the vehicle drove through the area,” said Baquera.

Roseville police say the female driver has been identified but at this time, no arrests have been made.

Hanley said from his vantage point, the driver appeared fearful in the moment and admits he may have done the same thing in her position.

“You can’t fault somebody in that situation for being scared when you guys are throwing fists, throwing middle fingers, cursing. Who knows what all was being said during that and then just the aggressive stance?” said Hanley.

But Hardy said it is the driver who should be held responsible for her actions.

“We hold traffic and people really take offense to that,” Hardy said. “If minor delays in traffic offend you, then imagine the struggle for Black people in America facing constant delays in achieving justice.”

Baquera said those who do find themselves in the driver’s seat in a situation where protesters are blocking the flow of traffic, the best thing to do is dial 911.

“We would encourage them to call the police department, report what they’re seeing and let law enforcement come and work with the individuals so that they, again, can peacefully demonstrate within the law,” explained Baquera.

Roseville police said it is still unclear if any charges will be filed. The incident remains under investigation.