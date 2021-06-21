Roseville police investigating shooting at Douglas Boulevard restaurant

The Latest – Monday, June 21:
5:10 p.m.
Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera reports the shooter, who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody.
Original story below:
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Roseville are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.
The shooting was first reported around 3:20 p.m. along Douglas Boulevard near East Roseville Parkway.
The owner of house of Oliver confirmed with FOX40 the shooting happened at the restaurant.
One person has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The gunman was described as a 50-year-old bald man wearing a black hoodie.
People were asked to avoid the area of Douglas and Sierra College Boulevard.