Roseville police investigating shooting at Douglas Boulevard restaurant

The Latest – Monday, June 21:

5:10 p.m.

Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera reports the shooter, who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody.

#BREAKING: Roseville PD: Shooting suspect IN CUSTODY. Police described him as armed and dangerous. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/yrdOqlBkLl — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) June 22, 2021

Original story below:

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Roseville are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Large police presence in the 3000 block of Douglas blvd in Roseville following a shooting. Roseville police confirm one person has suffered life-threatening injuries. Suspect fled the scene. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gSuYOcCHE9 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) June 21, 2021

The shooting was first reported around 3:20 p.m. along Douglas Boulevard near East Roseville Parkway.

The owner of house of Oliver confirmed with FOX40 the shooting happened at the restaurant.

One person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The gunman was described as a 50-year-old bald man wearing a black hoodie.

People were asked to avoid the area of Douglas and Sierra College Boulevard.