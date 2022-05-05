ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it’s investigating a suspicious package near South Cirby Way Thursday.

A person inside the barricaded area spoke with FOX 40 and said the package is placed close to the 7/11 located at 2000 South Cirby Way.

Police said that South Cirby Way has been shutdown from Old Auburn Road to Rocky Ridge Drive and are asking those who are in the area to shelter in place and to use alternative routes.

The Roseville-Rocklin Explosives’ Ordinance Device Team is currently on site as a precaution, according to police.

When surrounding schools are released they will be let out their normal time, but will be asked to find alternative routes home, police said.

This is a developing story.