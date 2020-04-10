Roseville police look for suspected serial flasher

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for a man who is suspected of exposing himself to two juveniles Tuesday in a Roseville neighborhood.

The Roseville Police Department says the man exposed his genitals to the children in the area of Champion Oaks Drive and Samoa Way.

Investigators believe the same man may be behind other similar incidents throughout the city, according to police.

He has been described as a heavyset white man with an orange beard. At the time of Tuesday’s incident, police say he was wearing a navy, colored shirt.

Police also say the man was also driving a “very unique vehicle.” It is described as a teal or blue Ford C-Max. Investigators believe it could be a 2013 model. The Ford has damage to the rear bumper and stickers on the back windshield of a stick figure family.

A video of the vehicle was captured by a local resident’s security camera and shared by police.

Anyone who has any information about the man has been asked to contact the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.