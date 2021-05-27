Roseville police look for victims of man caught fondling in front of female shoppers

Roseville police provided these surveillance images of the man who is suspected of fondling himself in front of female shoppers.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police are looking for victims of a man suspected of performing lewd acts in front of women while they are shopping.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the man will wear similar clothing to retail stores in the city “so he can conduct his lewd act of fondling himself near his victims.”

In surveillance images released by police, the man is seen wearing white jogging pants with pockets and a black stripe down the sides, as well as a white and black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and light-colored running shoes.

Police say they have identified the man, but he is not in custody.

Now, investigators are looking for women he may have victimized or people who may have seen him in the act.

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to email Detective Ken Nakamura at KNakamura@roseville.ca.us.