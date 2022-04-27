ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said six people were taken to the hospital after a major crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Way. Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and six people were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said two of the victims are in critical condition.

It’s not yet known how the crash happened.

The intersection will be closed as police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.