ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said they arrested Ryan Bacon in connection with a “suspicious death” at a home on Wednesday.

At around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Roseville police and fire departments responded to reports of a man down inside a home on Loretto Avenue near Frances and Santa Clara drives.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he was later pronounced dead.

Bacon, 34, was arrested later in the day, police said. According to police, Bacon and the victim lived at the home together.

What led up to the killing is not yet known.

Police said Bacon was booked into South Placer Jail on suspicion of murder. The Placer County District Attorney then filed murder charges on Friday.