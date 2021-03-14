Roseville police: Person barricaded in home after allegedly stabbing, killing someone

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police say a person suspected of stabbing and killing someone Sunday afternoon is barricaded inside of a home.
Officers were first alerted to the stabbing around 5:49 p.m., and say the victim died at the scene.
According to police, the person is barricaded inside a home near where the stabbing happened at Hanisch and Grider drives.
It’s unknown how many people are inside the home. Neighbors in the area have been asked shelter-in-place.
Officers on-scene are working to contact the suspect and ask residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.