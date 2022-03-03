ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Drivers may need to be careful in certain intersections in Roseville, as the city’s police department released a list of the top collision locations Wednesday.

Police say the data is from January 2022 with a six-month rolling average. Officers only released five locations where collisions take place.

No. 1

The intersection of Galleria Boulevard and Roseville Parkway in the north of town is at the top of list. It’s one of the busiest intersections in town, as it’s near The Fountains shopping center and the Westfield Galleria.

A shopping area, including a Bed, Bath and Beyond and a World Market, is also located near the intersection. A BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is located at one of the intersection’s corners.

No. 2

Foothills Boulevard and Baseline Road is second on the list. A Dutch Bros. Coffee, Shell gas station, Starbucks, Walgreens and a Bel-Air grocery store are located in the area. Baseline Road eventually turns into Main Street, which leads into downtown Roseville.

The Roseville City School District Office and William Kaseburg Elementary School are located near the intersection on Main Street. Kaseburg Park is also in the area.

No. 3

In the western part of town, the intersection of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard make the list at No. 3. The area is anchored by a Safeway and a Nugget Market with fast food eateries, a Chase bank and Safeway gas station nearby. The intersection also leads to residential areas off of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

No. 4

The Cirby Way and Sunrise Avenue intersection comes in at No. 4 on the list, which is less than a mile away from Oakmont High School. Multiple eateries, two gas stations (7-Eleven and Safeway) and Safeway and Bel-Air grocery stores are in the area.

Sunrise Avenue is also a gateway to the north part of Citrus Heights. The Roseville Fire Department Station 3 is also nearby in the area on Cirby Way.

No. 5

Last on the list is the Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way intersection near Interstate 80. Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices and a pharmacy is located in the area.

For those who don’t drive on I-80, the southern portion of Riverside Avenue eventually turns into Auburn Boulevard, which also leads to Citrus Heights.

Roseville reveals crime statistics

The police department also released the latest stats on crime in Roseville. The department provided a top five list, which is based on percentage, police said.

Here are the top five crimes in Roseville, according to the city’s police department:

Burglary and Theft from Auto (43%)

Shoplifting (21%)

Petty Theft (14%)

Assault (12%)

Vehicle Theft (10%)

The percentages were based on the top five list only and no date was provided of the department’s crime data.