Roseville police search for burglar who rummaged through bedroom while resident slept

Photos of the suspected burglar provided by the Roseville Police Department

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville homeowner was awakened by a burglar last Friday who had gotten into his bedroom and ran off with cash and cards, according to police.

Around 4:45 a.m., a sleeping resident on Milan Court got out of bed after seeing someone trying to steal items from his bedroom, police said.

Police say the thief ran out of the front door, taking off with cash, credit cards and a debit card.

Later that day, Roseville police heard from the homeowner after his debit card had been used at stores in Sacramento, North Highlands and Citrus Heights.

Police say a cadet contacted the stores and was able to obtain surveillance images of the thief.

Now, the Roseville Police Department is trying to track down the burglar. If you recognize him, you are asked to contact the police department’s Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059 reference case number 2020-45987 or contact Crime Stoppers.