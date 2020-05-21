Roseville police search for vandals who smashed convenience store’s windows with hammers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police are looking for two vandals who smashed a convenience store’s windows sometime Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A security camera captured two people with hammers approach the store in the area of Cirby Way and Sunrise Boulevard.

In a matter of seconds, they walk along the storefront and use the hammers to smash multiple windows before running away.

The two caused more than $7,000 in damages, according to police.

Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera says it appears the vandalism was “very intentional.”

“There’s a reason they chose this story and only this location,” he said.

Both vandals were wearing masks. One had on a blue T-shirt, black shorts, dark shoes and glasses. The other had a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan sneakers and blue jeans.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, they are asked to contact Officer VanDerWende at SVanDerWende@roseville.ca.us or submit an anonymous report to Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-STOP.